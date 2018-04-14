Survival-Horror Game The Piano Gets Release Date and New Trailer

Germany-based developer Mistaken Visions has announced that its post-war survival-horror game, The Piano, is set to release for PC on May 24, 2018.

To celebrate the release date announcement, the developer out of Hamburg has also provided a brand-new and eerie trailer.

In addition to a new release date trailer, Mistaken Visions has also released a slab of new gameplay footage coming in at over eight minutes, which you can check out below.

Mostly a one-man effort that has been in development for roughly five years, The Piano most noticeably gives off a bit of Murdered: Soul Suspect vibe. In the game, you play as John Barnerway who has been accused of murdering his three brothers. The target of a media witch-hunt, Barnerway takes to the streets of Paris for some answers.

How much The Piano will cost when it launches remains unclear. Given it’s indie roots, expect a budget-friendly price. Further, whether it will come to other platforms — such as Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or mobile devices — has not been divulged. Presumably, such development decisions will be based off how the game performs at launch on PC.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official overview from Mistaken Visions:

Born to an American father and a French mother in the aftermath of the Great War, John Barnerway lived in the shadow of his three brothers. George, Louis and Valentine were renowned pianists – but when John is accused of their murders, he finds himself at the centre of a media witch-hunt that sees him traversing the lonely streets of Paris in search of answers.

Part traditional survival horror, part story-driven adventure, and part noir-influenced murder mystery, The Piano is an unsettling and riveting indie game more than five years in the making.

Features: