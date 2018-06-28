The Pinball Arcade Losing Williams and Bally Tables Today

As we reported last month, The Pinball Arcade is set to lose a majority of its tables very soon. It no longer has the rights to various Williams and Bally tables, meaning that the likes of Medieval Madness, The Addams Family and Doctor Who won’t be available for purchase anymore.

The reason we bring this up is because it’s essentially the last day that you’ll be able to purchase these tables. Once they’re added to your collection, they’re yours to keep. But after today, you’re going to be missing out on a lot of pinball action if you didn’t pick them up already.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our longstanding licenses for the Williams and Bally pinball trademarks will finally come to an end on June 30th, 2018. Therefore, after this date tables from these manufacturers will no longer be offered for sale within the Pinball Arcade. However, customers who purchased any of these tables prior to the deadline will continue to own them and have access to them within the Pinball Arcade, and we will continue to support them as we do the other tables in our collection. This change will affect all of our devices and platforms,” the company noted in a previous press release.

As far as what tables we recommend, here are some following choices:

Medieval Madness– This table essentially has you battling against evil lords in a castle while shooting for other goals, such as rescuing a fair (or attitude-laden) maiden in a tower or launching ducks and cats from a catapult. This one is great fun.

Funhouse– An iconic favorite where the host of the funhouse continuously talks to you (“I thought we were pals!”), Funhouse is filled with lots of targets to shoot for, as well as the ability to run rampant through the funhouse in a rousing multiball round.

Monster Bash– Featuring a number of iconic monsters, Monster Bash brings them all together for a jammin’ concert that no fan of pinball should miss. Plus some of the bonus rounds are fun, like when Bride of Frankenstein goes nuts on her husband with a frying pan. (He asked for it.)

White Water– Rafting takes a unique form with this table, in which you’ll brave the rough rapids and even come face-to-face with Bigfoot while you shoot for big points. The fun table design alone makes this worth an investment.

Doctor Who– a loving tribute to the series of old, Doctor Who features a number of Doctors from the series history, along with the iconic theme and the ability to blast Daleks to bits.

The Addams Family- Based on the 90’s film of the same name, Family actually features sound bites from Angelica Huston and the late Raul Julia, along with enjoyable rounds based on events in the film. “That’s the spirit, Thing. Lend a hand!”

Attack From Mars- Fend off a wild alien invasion around the world with this fast-moving table, which lets you build up points into the billions with ease. This one’s just too entertaining to pass up. Plus you get to punch aliens with a pinball.

Creature From the Black Lagoon– Last but certainly not least, this gem recreates the aura of going to the drive-in during the 1950’s and enjoying a truly cheesy horror film with a dude in a rubber suit. Its theme alone make this worth a play.

As for what Farsight Studios, the developers behind Pinball Arcade, will do next, it sounds like it’ll be working closely with Stern Pinball on future tables for the game. It didn’t confirm which ones yet, but new releases like Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars aren’t out of the realm of possibility.

The Pinball Arcade is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, as well as Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and mobile. There’s also a Nintendo Switch version available, but it doesn’t have access to the Bally/Williams tables.