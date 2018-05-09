The Pinball Arcade Losing Many of Its Tables Next Month

For the past few years, Farsight Studios has been building an incredible library of tables in The Pinball Arcade, recreating some of the biggest hits over the past few years in digital form. But if you don’t act quickly, you might lose your chance on having these tables to call your own.

That’s because the rights to a majority of these tables will be expiring soon. The developer announced on the game’s official Facebook page that the rights to the Williams and Bally pinball tables it offers will be expiring on June 30. That means, after that, you won’t be able to buy favorites like Medieval Madness and Funhouse.

“Our longstanding licenses for the Williams and Bally pinball trademarks will finally come to an end on June 30th, 2018. Therefore, after this date tables from these manufacturers will no longer be offered for sale within the Pinball Arcade. However, customers who purchased any of these tables prior to the deadline will continue to own them and have access to them within the Pinball Arcade, and we will continue to support them as we do the other tables in our collection. This change will affect all of our devices and platforms,” the company noted.

“So if you’ve ever been interested in owning these great tables, please purchase them now, before they disappear!”

Here’s a full list of the tables that will be long gone from the shop after next month:

Williams

Tales of the Arabian Nights (1996)

Bride of Pin•Bot (1991)

Medieval Madness (1997)

Funhouse (1990)

Gorgar (1979)

Monster Bash (1998)

Black Knight (1980)

Taxi (1988)

No Good Gofers (1997)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (1993)

Firepower (1980)

White Water (1993)

Space Shuttle (1984)

Pin•Bot (1986)

Whirlwind (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Fish Tales (1992)

Black Knight 2000 (1989)

High Speed (1986)

Junk Yard (1996)

Diner (1990)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1993)

Earthshaker (1989)

Cyclone (1988)

Jack*Bot (1995)

Red & Ted’s Road Show (1994)

The Getaway: High Speed II (1992)

F-14 Tomcat (1987)

No Fear: Dangerous Sports (1995)

Hurricane (1991)

Swords of Fury (1988)

Firepower II (1983)

Spanish Eyes (1972)

Wild Card (1977)

Sorcerer (1985)

Banzai Run (1988)

Bally/Midway

Theatre of Magic (1995)

Cirqus Voltaire (1997)

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1992)

Elvira and the Party Monsters (1989)

Scared Stiff (1996)

Twilight Zone (1993)

Attack From Mars (1995)

Dr. Dude (1990)

Cactus Canyon (1998)

Centaur (1981)

The Champion Pub (1998)

Black Rose (1992)

WHO dunnit (1995)

Party Zone (1991)

The Addams Family (1992)

Xenon (1980)

Safe Cracker (1996)

Judge Dredd (1993)

Fireball (1971)

Indy 500 (1995)

Eight Ball Deluxe (1981)

Doctor Who (1992)

Paragon (1978)

Fathom (1980)

World Cup Soccer (1994)

So, essentially, once these tables are gone, all that will be left are Stern Pinball games, Gottlieb tables and a Data East game, Phantom of the Opera.

But there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Farsight confirmed it’s continuing its relationship with Stern Pinball in bringing its most current tables to digital form. It recently introduced a number of them in Stern Pinball Arcade, including Ghostbusters and Star Trek.

“FarSight will continue to release new tables for the Pinball Arcade. We are excited to announce that Season 8 will launch later this summer and will feature all of the recent Stern tables in Stern Pinball Arcade along with several new tables.”

There’s a slight chance this could include Stern’s latest tables, including Star Wars, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and its dedicated Iron Maiden release. That’s not entirely confirmed yet, but it sounds like the companies really want to move forward in table restoration.

It is kind of a blow to pinball fans. But on the bright side, you still have a few weeks to stock up on your favorite digital pinball machines. Nothing beats growing your virtual library, right?

The Pinball Arcade is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and mobile devices. It’s also coming soon to Nintendo Switch.