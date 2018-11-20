The ‘Pokemon’ Poke Ball Waffle Maker is Shipping Now

Do you or someone you know enjoy Pokemon and waffles? If so, a wondrous product has been developed to fit your very specific Christmas gift needs. The official Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker has emerged from pre-order status and is in stock and shipping right now for $34.99. Grab one right here while you can.

Needless to say, the Poke Ball waffle maker is perfect for anyone playing Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch. It provides all of the fuel that you need for your body while helping you focus your mind with Poke Ball-shaped waffles. The complete list of specs is available below.

Pokemon Poké Ball Waffle Maker

Officially-licensed Pokémon merchandise

Makes waffles that are just shy of 7″ diameter and look like a Poké Ball

Non-stick cooking plates duplicate the design on both sides

Try filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red

Indicators light up when iron is on and when it is at correct temperature

Materials: BPA-free housing and cast aluminum cooking plates

Care Instructions: Wipe plates with a damp cloth. Do not submerge in water.

Imported

Dimensions: 8″ wide x 10″ deep x 4″ tall with 3′ long cord

Weight: 2 lbs.

Electrical Plug: Type B socket (American, grounded) 120V ~ 60Hz

On a related note, Funko has announced that Funko Fridays are back at Target, and they kicked things off with a big one – quite literally. A giant 10-inch Pokemon Pikachu Pop figure is available right here for $29.99 while supplies last.

