The ‘Pokemon’ Poke Ball Waffle Maker is Shipping Now

Do you or someone you know enjoy Pokemon and waffles? If so, a wondrous product has been developed to fit your very specific Christmas gift needs. The official Pokemon Poke Ball Waffle Maker has emerged from pre-order status and is in stock and shipping right now for $34.99. Grab one right here while you can.
Needless to say, the Poke Ball waffle maker is perfect for anyone playing Pokemon: Let’s Go , Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch. It provides all of the fuel that you need for your body while helping you focus your mind with Poke Ball-shaped waffles. The complete list of specs is available below.
- Pokemon Poké Ball Waffle Maker
- Officially-licensed Pokémon merchandise
- Makes waffles that are just shy of 7″ diameter and look like a Poké Ball
- Non-stick cooking plates duplicate the design on both sides
- Try filling the top half of the plate with batter tinted red
- Indicators light up when iron is on and when it is at correct temperature
- Materials: BPA-free housing and cast aluminum cooking plates
- Care Instructions: Wipe plates with a damp cloth. Do not submerge in water.
- Imported
- Dimensions: 8″ wide x 10″ deep x 4″ tall with 3′ long cord
- Weight: 2 lbs.
- Electrical Plug: Type B socket (American, grounded) 120V ~ 60Hz
On a related note, Funko has announced that Funko Fridays are back at Target, and they kicked things off with a big one – quite literally. A giant 10-inch Pokemon Pikachu Pop figure is available right here for $29.99 while supplies last.
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.