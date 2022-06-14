The Quarry Multiplayer Delayed Due to Ukraine War

The Quarry's multiplayer mode was delayed as a result of the war in Ukraine. The newly released horror game is a major return to form for developer Supermassive Games after they've spent the last number of years working on VR games, the Dark Pictures anthology games which somewhat use the formula they created with Until Dawn, and more. The Quarry is far more of a spiritual successor to Until Dawn than any of its other games, which is largely why it's being received so well by critics and fans alike. With that said, some are still waiting to play it because they want to experience it with their friends via online multiplayer.

Although The Quarry features couch co-op, one of its biggest selling points is the ability to play the game online with up to 8 players. Sadly, just before launch, the multiplayer mode for The Quarry was delayed. Supermassive promised that it would release before or on July 8th, but that very specific window of time caused many to wonder why it was delayed. In an interview with IGN, creative director Will Byles stated that the mode was delayed because they had to move the servers for the mode and the team working on it, as they were located in Kyiv, a place heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine. With that said, Supermassive says that things are going smoothly with the mode now.

"So we had to move the server from Kyiv up into Warsaw and those guys had to get out there cause it was obviously really dangerous," Byles says. "It's literally going to be a couple of weeks. It is actually done. It has to go through testing now."

As of right now, there's still no firm release date for The Quarry's multiplayer mode, but it is expected to release by July 8th. In the meantime, players can enjoy the full game start to finish and then play it again with friends to see all of the various outcomes. We praised The Quarry in our review for how well it handles the game's branching narrative and allows players to feel the weight of their choices.