Runaways Join Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 In New Level/Character Pack

The downloadable content for Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 has been pretty exciting thus far, including content from the classic Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as Black Panther, Cloak & Dagger and Agents of Atlas, among others. But now things are really picking up, as The Runaways are joining the party.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that a new level and character pack based on the hit comic book series (also turned hit Hulu series) Runaways is now available for download in the game. It’ll set you back $2.99, or you can download it for free if you previously purchased the Season Pass for the game. And it’s available for all platforms across the board.

“In this all-new Runaways comic inspired level pack, players will travel to the undersea Marine Vivarium, where they’ll try to escape from the chaos and destruction that their criminal parents – ‘The Pride’ – have brought upon them. New unlockable characters Nico Minoru, Chase Stein, Alex Wilder, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes, Old Lace, and Gertrude Yorkes add to the main game’s roster of over 200 Super Heroes and Super Villains,” the company noted in its press release.

And more than likely, we’ll see other additions made to the game in the weeks ahead, especially with Avengers: Infinity War being so close to release.

As a reminder of how to access the pack, the publisher noted, “The Runaways level pack can be purchased separately or as part of the Season Pass which includes six Level Packs and four Character Packs, including the previously released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Black Panther and Cloak & Dagger content, and the Champions, Out of Time, and Agents of Atlas Character Packs. The Season Pass is available for $14.99 suggested retail price or as part of the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, which features the main game, access to the Classic Guardians of the Galaxy Character Pack, and an exclusive Giant-Man LEGO minifigure.”

We reviewed Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 a while back and found it to be a worthy addition to the overall Legogaming series, while also giving comic book fans something to be happy about as well.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can watch The Runaways on Hulu now.