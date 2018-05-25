The Seven Deadly Sins Announces New RPG Game

A new RPG experience has been confirmed for the hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins. Called Grand Cross of Light and Darkness, the new role-playing experience will be dropping for both iOS and Android devices later this year – but only if you’re in Japan.

No word as to whether or not the game will be making its way over to the west as it did the Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia for the PlayStation 4 last year. What we do know is that the mobile game will be tied closely with both the anime and manga series, which is fantastic news for fans of both.

For more about the hit anime to get caught up:

“In a world similar to the European Middle Ages, the feared yet revered Holy Knights of Britannia use immensely powerful magic to protect the region of Britannia and its kingdoms. However, a small subset of the Knights supposedly betrayed their homeland and turned their blades against their comrades in an attempt to overthrow the ruler of Liones. They were defeated by the Holy Knights, but rumors continued to persist that these legendary knights, called the “Seven Deadly Sins,” were still alive. Ten years later, the Holy Knights themselves staged a coup d’état, and thus became the new, tyrannical rulers of the Kingdom of Liones.

Based on the best-selling manga series of the same name, Nanatsu no Taizai follows the adventures of Elizabeth, the third princess of the Kingdom of Liones, and her search for the Seven Deadly Sins. With their help, she endeavors to not only take back her kingdom from the Holy Knights, but to also seek justice in an unjust world.”

What do you think about the latest role playing game experience to be announced? Are you hoping it comes over to the west, or is there not a big enough market for it after the PlayStation 4 title met with less than desirable reactions? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out our incredible anime page of Facebook for news, reviews, and an awesome community!

