The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Adventure Mode Trailer Released

A new trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia details the game’s Adventure Mode and shows that the new anime-inspired game is more than just fighting.

While the main component of Bandai Namco’s new game is indeed fighting in one-on-one matches, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia allows players to take a break from the fighting and travel around some memorable locations such as the Boar Hat tavern. By playing as the series’ iconic characters, players can relive the storyline of the anime during the Adventure Mode while continuing their fights and taking on different challenges.

In addition to the adventures that’ll be in the mode, there are also certain characters that’ll only be available during Adventure Mode. Giant Diane and Elizabeth are player within this mode as seen in the Bandai Namco trailer above.

The trailer follows a series of several additional trailers that were released recently by Bandai Namco, trailers that highlighted even more of the game’s memorable characters. Eight trailers in total were released with each one focusing on a different character and their personalized movesets. A description of the game from Bandai Namco’s site provides more details on what to expect from the game.

“Assemble The Seven Deadly Sins and fight to save the Kingdom of Liones in The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, coming to PS4! Based on the hit manga, The Seven Deadly Sins by Nabaka Suzuki, enjoy stories of adventure and experience all of the action and excitement from the anime. Play through memorable fights with famous characters such as Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and others in all of their unique fighting styles.”

Assemble The Seven Deadly Sins -The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time

Action Oriented – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series

Lush Environments – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4

Adventurous Storyline – Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is scheduled to release on Feb. 9 for the PlayStation 4.