‘The Sims 4’ Adding A First-Person Mode

Electronic Arts has announced that it’s adding a first-person mode to The Sims 4.

The news came during a recent livestream on Twitch from developer EA Maxis, where the team showed off a new first-person camera for the game. And as you would expect, The Sims 4 in first-person is pretty darn strange.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Maxis, the first-person mode has been a long process in the making, and had to undergo numerous revisions and refinement before it was not only in a state that didn’t break the game, but was an enjoyable addition to the game.

Apparently, not only getting the mode to properly work in the game was a hassle, but the initial version was causing people to get sick. Turns out, The Sims 4 wasn’t really designed to ever take in from the first-person perspective.

To fix the issues, Maxis developed some workarounds that included removing your Sim’s head while in the mode to avoid the clipping problems that were plaguing the build.

According to SimGuru Kate, the first-person mode adds a new dynamic to the game, as well as makes other parts of the the game — such as woo-hooing (sex), having babies, and fighting — more visceral and personal. She continued:

“We know this is not for everybody; it’s just weird and fun and quite random.”

First-person mode isn’t live yet, but it will be arriving very soon. In fact, it’s only two days away. The patch with the new perspective will arrive on November 13, three days ahead of its newest expansion, Get Famous, which is coming on November 16.

The Sims 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For those that don’t know: The Sims 4 is the fourth major title in the popular life simulation series. Announced back in 2013, it released on September 2, 2014. Since its launch, it has sold over 10 million copies, and was notably the best selling PC game of not only 2014, but of 2015 as well.

To date, it was received five major expansion, with the aforementioned Get Famous soon to make it six.

Thanks, GameSpot.