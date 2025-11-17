Titans of the Tide Is an Engaging, Family-Friendly SpongeBob SquarePants Platformer (Review)

Fans of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea have no shortage of video games to enjoy. SpongeBob SquarePants and his best friend Patrick have starred in an impressive number of games over the years, and they’ve got no plans to slow down any time soon. Just a year after Patrick starred in his very own game, both he and SpongeBob return in Titans of the Tide, out on November 18th.

In Titans of the Tide, players will find a classic SpongeBob platformer. The game follows a similar model to prior THQ Nordic titles like Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated and The Cosmic Shake. In this installment, SpongeBob finds himself caught in the crossfire of a battle between The Flying Dutchman and King Neptune. Now transformed into a ghost, he and Patrick must use the power of friendship to restore Bikini Bottom from its new, ghostly state. The story is classic SpongeBob, and the gameplay is equal parts enjoyable and challenging, resulting in a solid platformer that any SpongeBob fan will enjoy.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Fun, varied platformer gameplay that keeps you engaged Some character voice lines repeat frequently and can be irritating Collectibles and side quests add an extra layer of goals to work towards Certain puzzles/mechanics could be tricky for younger players

Classic SpongeBob humor in a new story with familiar characters

Titans of the Tide Delivers a New Story With Classic SpongeBob Humor

Rated E for everyone, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide offers a story in the classic cartoon style. It brings in the same humor fans will recognize from the show, with jokes that will land with everyone in the family. The game gives SpongeBob a new challenge to take on, as a fight between King Neptune and the Flying Dutchman turns him and much of Bikini Bottom into ghosts.

As a platformer aimed at a wide audience, the game is much more focused on mechanics than on being a groundbreaking tale. But even so, fans will encounter all of their familiar favorites from Gary the Snail to Sandy Cheeks and beyond, including returning characters seen only in prior games like The Cosmic Shake. It might not be a story that will leave you weeping, but it works to set up the game’s true selling point: its platforming mechanics.

If You Love a Good Platformer, The Latest SpongeBob Game Will Deliver

At its core, Titans of the Tide is a solid platformer. The game hands players plenty of puzzles and platforming challenges to solve, while giving them a multitude of tools. While playing the game, I was impressed with the pacing of introducing new mechanics and types of puzzles to keep things interesting. Each new area you enter grants you new tools and new ways to navigate the terrain. This ensures you’ll never get bored, because you’re constantly learning new ways to help SpongeBob and Patrick get around.

Thanks to the magic of the Friendship Rings, SpongeBob and Patrick can switch which one of them is trapped in ghostly form. This lets the player swap quickly between playing as Patrick and SpongeBob, and Titans of the Tide makes this mandatory. Different tasks will require skills available only to SpongeBob, such as blowing bubbles, or Patrick, such as throwing heavy objects. Swapping between the two adds another layer to the platformer, sometimes requiring you to think fast to get the right skill on lock while midair.

Combat is generally pretty straightforward, but fun. Boss fights each have unique mechanics that require a bit of thinking to puzzle out, which make them feel different compared to the typical ghosties you battle while navigating platforming areas. I did feel that combat is pretty weighted towards using Patrick’s abilities over SpongeBob’s in a way that didn’t quite feel balanced. But there are still some bosses that require playing as our yellow friend, so this wasn’t a huge issue.

By and large, navigating each level requires making your way through various obstacles and beating ghostly foes. You’ll smash walls, use magic lanterns to turn objects ghostly or tangible, and reach new heights using springboards. But although platforming is the primary gameplay driver, Titans of the Tide works in collectibles and side quests to add variety. There are unique costumes to find and jellyfish to catch, along with races against Larry the Lobster. These aren’t essential to finishing the game, but they add a completionist element many gamers will enjoy.

Titans of the Tide Demands Quick Thinking, Fast Reflexes, & A Bit of Patience

Although the theme and general gameplay is family friendly, that doesn’t mean Titans of the Tide is a cake walk. The game definitely works in some challenging moments, with some tough puzzles and fast-paced moments that ask for quick reflexes. For the most part, this works in the game’s favor, ensuring a balanced experience that will give players the challenge they want in a platformer. But for the youngest of gamers and SpongeBob fans, there may be a few stumbles that require asking for a bit of help.

Swapping between SpongeBob and Patrick at the right moment can be the difference between restarting certain puzzles and making your way to the end. You need to be quick with a controller to make it happen on time. And if you’re playing on PC with an unsupported DualSense like I was, the glyphs on the screen won’t always give you the right hint. This challenge is nothing new for platformer fans, but it will require patience for those who get easily frustrated at falling to their in-game death.

Speaking of patience, the game may test players in an unintended way. Patrick and SpongeBob both have a few lines of dialogue that repeat when you do certain actions. Sometimes, the repetition of these lines can get a bit irritating, such as Patrick screaming “Underpants underpants!” every time you get a new life. There’s always the mute button if this gets on your nerves, but it is one way the game felt more targeted towards kids than adults. Turn that off, however, and you’ve got a solid SpongeBob SquarePants platformer the whole family will enjoy.

SpongeBob SquarePants Titans of the Tide Frequently Asked Questions

Have some lingering questions about Titans of the Tide before you buy? Here are the answers to a few commonly asked questions about this new SpongeBob game.

Are the original voice actors in SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide?

Yes, the original voice cast from SpongeBob SquarePants reprises their roles in Titans of the Tide, according to the game’s Steam description.

Is Titans of the Tide a Sequel to The Cosmic Shake?

No, the game is not a direct sequel to The Cosmic Shake, but it is a spiritual successor with similar gameplay and some recurring characters like Madame Cassandra.

Does Titans of the Tide Have Multiplayer?

No, Titans of the Tide does not have any multiplayer components. It is designed as a single-player platformer.

What SpongeBob Characters Can You Play in Titans of the Tide?

Throughout Titans of the Tide, you will swap between playing as SpongeBob and Patrick. While many other iconic characters are featured throughout the story, you only ever control these two main characters while playing.

SpongeBob Squarepants: Titans of the Tide releases on November 18th for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. It costs $39.99.

