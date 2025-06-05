Sims 4 Roadmap Confirms New Expansion Pack Release Date, Free Updates, & More

At long last, The Sims 4 has unveiled the roadmap for the next few months of content coming to the game. This includes official confirmation that the new Expansion Pack will be called Enchanted By Nature. We’ve also got a release date for the new expansion, a new live event, and a couple of free base game updates to look forward to this season. The latest Sims 4 roadmap takes us up through mid-August, giving us insight into our summer of Sims.

The new roadmap for The Sims 4 was shared today via the @TheSims account on X. The video highlights several key dates for the new season of The Sims 4, including the next Expansion Pack release, two free base game updates, and another new live event.

A world of wonder to explore coming in The Sims 4 🪴💫🌼 pic.twitter.com/vkF9tL3EGp — The Sims (@TheSims) June 5, 2025

Here’s the schedule of new content heading to The Sims 4 over the next few months:

June 12th – Full Enchanted by Nature Pack Reveal

June 24th – Nature’s Calling Live Event

June 26th – Enchanted by Nature Gameplay Trailer

July 1st – Free Sims 4 Base Game Update

July 10th – Release date for Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack

August 19th – Free Sims 4 Base Game Update

Clearly, the highlight of the season will be the new Enchanted by Nature Expansion Pack. Compared to the Motherlode season, which featured several smaller kits alongside the Expansion, this latest roadmap is more focused on one big pack. Hopefully, that means we can expect the latest Sims 4 expansion to be chock-full of exciting new content.

What We Know About the New Enchanted By Nature Expansion for The Sims 4

Some gamers are a bit underwhelmed with the lack of new kits for The Sims 4 in this new season roadmap. However, we don’t yet know just how much new in-game content could be added with the two free base game updates. These free updates have ranged in size over the years. Some have primarily focused on ever-necessary bug fixes to resolve those weird glitches we all know and love. But in recent years, many free updates have added a surprisingly large amount of content to The Sims 4 base game. So, even if there aren’t any kits planned, it doesn’t mean we won’t have more new in-game content to enjoy alongside the new expansion.

A fairy-themed teaser for the new Sims 4 expansion

As for Enchanted by Nature, EA has been hard at work offering up teasers for the expansion. Today marks the official confirmation that previous leaks of the expansion’s name were accurate. The newest teaser on the “Something is Growing” website certainly seems to confirm that the pack is bringing in fairies, with language about “the wonder and mischief” that new magical creatures can bring to the world. From the sounds of it, the new career path could be related to that fairy magic, but we’ll just have to wait on the June 12th full reveal to know for sure.

Now, along with a series of teasers that highlight some key features for the new Enchanted by Nature pack, we have a confirmed release date. This latest Sims 4 expansion arrives on July 10th, bringing a new World, new traits, new skills, and more.

What do you think of this latest Sims 4 roadmap? Are you excited to see a bigger focus on the new expansion, or are you disappointed not to see new kits on the schedule? Let us know in the comments below!