‘The Sims 4’ Reveals Something “Strange” Is Going Down With New ‘StrangerVille’ Pack

For those The Sims 4 players looking for something new and something strange, the new StrangerVille pack is just the thing!

The latest game pack for the wildly popular simulation game will have players and their sims experiencing some crazy new adventures including weird weather, shady government conspiracies, oddball collectibles, and absolutely creepy neighbors. Plus other odds and ends, but players will have to find those for themselves!

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the folks over at EA, “Start your investigation and solve the mystery of a desert town that holds a deep, dark secret in The Sims™ 4 StrangerVille.* In this ominous town, Sims are acting strange for unknown reasons. Is there a conspiracy? Will this seemingly odd force possess your Sim? Uncover the story of the secret lab where Sims will encounter strange plants and interact with peculiar devices. Can you solve the mystery?”

A Different World – Explore StrangerVille, a rural desert town shrouded in secrecy. Encounter weird weather, creepy townies, dangerous plants, odd collectibles, and more.

Unravel the Story – Immerse your Sim in unique and mysterious events. Unmarked vans appear in neighborhoods, government agents use secret listening devices, and scanners are key in detecting the unusual.

Crack the Code – Have your Sims investigate using their Military training, searching for clues to solve a mystery that lies within the secret lab.

Suit Up Your Sim – Get Sims in the mystery-solving mood by gearing them up in desert-inspired clothing and military fatigues, or prepare them for the end with conspiracy-themed clothes, secret agent attire, and a hazmat suit.

There will be mysteries, there will be fun, but will there be murder? Probably not, but it sounds super cool.

The latest game pack retails for $19.99 and you can learn even more about it, including seeing some of the new cosmetic items making their way into the game, right here on PC.

Thoughts on the latest expansion? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!