The Sims 4 Patch Notes Revealed for Latest Free Update

As if teasing the next seasonal roadmap wasn’t enough, EA also delivered the latest free update for The Sims 4 today. This free base game update is rolling out now for Mac and PC and will be available shortly on PlayStation and Xbox. The big purpose of the update is getting everything ready for a new live quest event, but we’ve got a few bug fixes and performance updates as well. Let’s dig into the latest The Sims 4 patch notes to see what’s new.

Today’s update sets the stage for a new Nature’s Calling event quest, which starts on June 24th. This will be the first live event in a while, and players have been wondering if this controversial live-service feature would return. To help smooth out the live event experience, the latest Sims 4 patch will add an on-screen guide for gaming controls. It also streamlines the Goals UI elements to make events easier to navigate.

In addition to the new content in the free Sims 4 base game update, this patch brings in some performance fixes. Load times and frame rates should both be improved, and overall memory usage should be optimized. In addition, a few pesky glitches have been ironed out, both for the base game and for specific packs.

This sims 4 update supposedly fixes the sulani fishing glitch

For a full list of everything new and improved from today’s Sims 4 update, check out the patch notes as shared by EA:

What’s New in The Sims 4

Created a toggleable on-screen guide for new players to access through the Emily Guidance to quickly reference game controls.

Improved Goals UI elements to streamline player experience through various situations, events, holidays, and discovery quests.

Bug Fixes & Updates

Performance Updates

In this patch, we’ve made several optimizations to enhance your gameplay experience. Improved lot loading times by up to 10%. Increased frame rates, with up to 22 FPS gain in Laptop Mode. Enhanced performance on consoles and PC with smoother graphics. Streamlined game elements, saving over 18 MB in memory usage for improved performance. Optimized game processing for faster load times. Threaded rendering improvements for better gameplay. Fixed graphical bugs for a more stable visual experience.



Base Game

Fixed an issue that allowed Sims with the Kleptomaniac Trait to steal high-value items when their Mischief Skill was lower than required.

Island Living

[EA Forums] Addressed an issue causing routing errors when using fishing spots in Sulani.

Businesses & Hobbies

The Orphée Noah song “Stuff That I Like” inadvertently used an older version of the song. This has been updated to use the correct, final version of the song.

Sleek Bathroom

[EA Forums] The Throne of Stone toilet’s back plate is now properly hidden when placed against a wall.

[EA Forums] The Olive You Forever plant now shows correct visibility when rotated.

The Wave Goodbye Privacy Screen now shows swatches on all glasses.

Rock Solid Faux Walls can now be placed side by side.

Sweet Allure

The color of the tights (yfAcc_TightsSP64CK006Bow) will remain consistent regardless of the skin tone of the Sim wearing them.

Fixed visual glitch on the backs of Sims’ legs when wearing the skirt (yfBottom_SP64CK006Skirt).

Fingernails no longer clip into a Sims finger when wearing the Layered Sweater (ymTop_SP64CK006LayeredSweater).

Fixed armpit indent/clipping issue seen on masculine frames in the blazer (ymTop_SP64CK006Blazer)

This latest The Sims 4 update is available now for Mac and PC. It is slightly delayed for console, but is expected to arrive soon.