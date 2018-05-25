The Sims 4 Reveals Seasons Expansion With New Trailer and Release Date

There is never too much The Sims 4, it’s just not a thing, and because of that we’re getting even more gaming goodness with the recently announced Seasons expansion coming soon from Electronic Arts! Even better? It’ll be available just next month!

“With a vast variety of weather elements that empower the ways players can play with life, The Sims 4 Seasons will allow players to use their Sims to tell relatable stories like those they’ve experienced in real life. The ever-changing weather will transform worlds in unique ways by impacting gameplay choices, Sim’s relationships, and Sim’s daily life, while also delivering new challenges,” said Grant Rodiek, Producer. “Our team has worked hard to bring this highly-requested expansion to the game, and The Sims 4 Seasons adds more dimension to The Sims universe than ever before.”

The latest expansion brings with it four “vibrant” seasons, so if you live in Chicago like me you can finally experience Spring for the first time ever. Winter brings comfy clothes and snowmen, Summer brings the waves and some quality tanning time, while Spring lets players don that stylish raincoat and play around in the May showers. And Fall – you can’t forget Fall. Colourful leaves, home-made crafts with your little Sims babies – it’s a quality expansion, to be sure.

EA also tells us, “The Sims 4 Seasons adds a slew of new, festive holidays to bring Sims together to celebrate with their friends and family. Help Sims get in the holiday spirit with new decor as they count down the calendar days to prepare for and celebrate heartfelt traditions.Sims can ring in the new year with a kiss at midnight or enjoy a romantic date on Love Day. Food and family become one with a bountiful feast at the Harvest Fest, and holidays bring even more joy when Sims exchange presents or receive a surprise visit from Father Winter during Winterfest. Players can even create custom holidays and choose how their Sims celebrate their own traditions.”

The latest expansion for the wildly popular simulation game launches on PC June 22nd. No word yet on a console release, though if it’s like the other packs – that will come at a much later time!