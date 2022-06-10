The Sims 4 Werewolves DLC Gameplay, Details Revealed

✖

The Sims 4 is getting werewolves thanks to a new Game Pack titled after the mythological creatures, and this week, the devs showed off some more of this content in a live gameplay preview. This gameplay started with the character creation menus as pretty much every Sims adventure does with the creators previewing how different customizations and outfits look when placed on werewolves of various ages and appearances. Prior to this gameplay reveal, ComicBook.com was also able to attend a press preview of the Game Pack to learn more about the new content.

Hosted by producer SimGuruMorgan and designer GrimSuruDoi, this stream showed off new gameplay via platforms like Twitch and YouTube (the latter seen below) following some technical difficulties that briefly delayed the start of the presentation. Once the characters were made, other features related to werewolves like lunar cycles and decorations associated with the creatures were discussed. The stream lasted just over an hour in full and can be seen below.

Prior to this stream, the same presenters during the showcase went over this Game Pack with members of the press. It was said there (and now in the overview for the new Game Pack) that people won't have to go about becoming werewolves through the traditional bite-and-turn method if they don't want to. You can choose to be a werewolf from birth, for example, and can also decide things like if you want to remain dormant or be full-fledged from the start. You can naturally always go the traditional route by requesting a bite from an existing werewolf, too, which leads to a gradual transformation into the lycanthrope instead.

If players choose to do so, they can remain in their werewolf form permanently. There is, however, a chance that avatars can temporarily enter a "rampage" state where players only have limited control over them. Actions such as choosing to eat or rip up a couch or other pieces of furniture are available to players then, for example, and the Sim may do things like use the bathroom unexpectedly.

The Sims 4 Werewolves will be out on June 16th for $19.99 on all platforms The Sims 4 is currently available on.