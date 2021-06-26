The Sims Voice Actress Explains Why They Speak Simlish

✖

The story of the Simlish language in The Sims 4 and other Sims games is one that’s been told many times over the years, but in case you’re still unfamiliar with the purpose behind the made-up language, a perfect explanation from a Sims voice actor will bring you up to speed. Krizia Bajos, a voice actor whose talents can be heard in The Sims 4, shared a succinct explanation about the fictional language over on TikTok whenever she was asked why the Sims characters have their own language instead of speaking languages people already know.

As Bajos explained, the Simlish language was created years ago in part to make sure that people could play The Sims 4 and older games regardless of what language they spoke or understood. Since Simlish is all gibberish, it can be interpreted by anybody by reading the emotions, tones, inflections, and other aspects of the spoken words even if the words themselves don’t have any meaning. The result is the fictional language players have become accustomed to hearing through character dialogue and in-game music where songs are redone to include the Simlish vocabulary, too.

As mentioned before, the origins of the Simlish language and the reasoning behind it existing aren’t new by any means. Another explanation for its existence aside from being convenient for speakers of any languages is the fact that money would be saved on not having to translate the game’s dialogue to many different languages. It’s evident from the TikTok user’s question that led to the video above that some people still don’t know the origins of Simlish, however, so videos like this one from Bajos are handy recaps for those who might just now be getting into The Sims or those who’ve never questioned the Simlish language.

Players have long been able to hear different songs in Simlish in The Sims 4 and other games, but they’ll soon be able to hear Simlish in a different way whenever the game’s big music festival event gets underway. Dubbed “Sims Sessions,” this music event will start on June 29th and will continue into July with songs from Bebe Rexha and more performed for players. That’ll of course mean hearing songs in Simlish, too.