The Sims Fans Aren’t Happy About Sims 5 Update

Fans are upset over recent news that The Sims 5 may never happen. The Sims franchise is one of EA’s biggest IP. The franchise has been around for 25 years and began as sort of a successor to SimCity, which pre-dates The Sims by about a decade. It’s an extremely rich series that allows players to build their own custom characters and simulate a life for them. Maybe they get rich and famous, maybe they’re a career criminal, maybe they’re just an average Joe with an ordinary family. It’s up to you, but The Sims has expanded to allow no shortage of possibilities.

The Sims 4 has been around for over a decade now and it has been consistently supported. There are seemingly no plans to slow down support for The Sims 4, though a multiplayer spin-off known as Project Rene is in the works. There has been a ton of confusion over what exactly this project is since its announcement. It was believed for a while to be The Sims 5, but it seems like it’s more of its own thing separate from the main series that will be treated more like a live-service experience in some capacity.

With that said, it was recently confirmed that EA has no plans to make The Sims 5 at all. EA claims that players have invested way too much time and money into The Sims 4 for them to be willing to ask players to leave all that behind. However, some fans believe it’s time for a new Sims game. It’s a game that is bogged down by lots of old tech and features along with content and it feels like the game itself is bursting at the seams. Some have also joked that EA is not the kind of company to think with players in mind and is more fearful that players simply wouldn’t even bother making the jump to The Sims 5 if it ever released, hurting sales for a new game. EA has also tried to cater to fans by re-releasing The Sims 1 and 2, but the two remasters launched in a rough state.

It’s hard to imagine a world where The Sims 5 never happens at all, but it definitely isn’t in the cards anytime soon. Surely there will be a breaking point one day where it’s no longer feasible or makes sense to support The Sims 4 and there will be higher demand for a follow-up. However, as of right now, EA seems content with the game’s performance and its future prospects. You can see some reactions from fans below.

Odd move tbh



Have to start with a clean slate at some point, sounds like an excuse to keep selling the same shit. — SteveG. (@SteveG60117) August 4, 2025

WE JUST WANT A GAME THAT WORKS and TS4 isn’t that. Idc abt starting over! (Which you do anyway when your save gets corrupted) 😂 — 💜 (@thefutxre) August 4, 2025

I hope everyone knows this is bullshit, surely? They're literally printing money off of buggy, low effort game packs disguised as expansions. They're nearly $2,000 deep off of crap. Of course they're not going to throw that away to gamble on a sequel. — Signal (@LeviathanLx) August 4, 2025

Stop bullshitting us and just let players bring the content over somehow. Use your heads EA… — Light 💭 (@CloaksHim) August 4, 2025

Translation: They're not making Sims 5 because they know fans aren't willing to pay another $1,000 to experience the full game and it's expansions/dlcs — セリナミ (@serinami03) August 4, 2025