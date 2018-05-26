The Sinking City Teases Its Lovecraftian Horror In New Trailer

Developer Frogwares and publisher Bigben Games have released a brand-new teaser trailer of the former’s Lovecraftian horror game, The Sinking City.

The new trailer showcases the game’s protagonist, an investigator who finds himself touring a Massachusetts city suffering massive floods of supernatural origins. Traveling monster infested waters in a dingy, one thing is made clear in the trailer, the player is not in a position of power.

The trailer also demonstrates the game’s lovecraftian horror vibes, and sets the stage for what looks like will be a weird, eerie, and terrifying tale. And given that it inspired by H.P Lovecraft’s work, all of this isn’t very surprising.

The Sinking City is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It currently is without a release date, however, the end of the trailer teases that more of the game will be revealed at E3 next month. Perhaps we will get a release date or release window then as well.

For those that don’t know: Frogwares’ previous releases include Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments, Magrunner: Dark Pulse, and many other less notable titles. None of its games have managed to set the world on fire, and none have performed very well critically. Perhaps The Sinking City will finally be the game to put the studio, which has been creating games since 2000, on the map.

Below, you can read more on The Sinking City, courtesy of an official overview from the developer itself. Meanwhile, for more media on the game, be sure to peep its official website.

Can you hear that voice in your head getting louder and louder? That’s me. This is not the last time we will talk…

Taking place in the 1920s, The Sinking City is a game of adventure and investigation set in an open world inspired by the works of the famous American horror author H.P. Lovecraft.

You will step into the shoes of a private investigator who arrives in the city of Oakmont Massachusetts – a city suffering from unprecedented floods of supernatural origins. You must uncover the source of whatever has taken possession of the city – and the minds of its inhabitants.