The Super Mario Bros. Movie Star Teases Toad Musical Scene

It seems like multiple characters including Toad will be singing in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo and Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been something that has fascinated gamers for a number of years now. Despicable Me and Minions animation studio Illumination is leading the charge on the film which got fans fairly excited for the project. However, things got very interesting when Nintendo announced the cast in 2021. Most controversially, it was confirmed that actor Chris Pratt would voice the Italian plumber himself, which sent the internet into a total frenzy. Although not as bad as some were expecting, the internet did ridicule Mario's voice in the first trailer for the film.

Now that the first look at the movie has been released, actors are starting to talk about it a bit more openly. In an interview with Variety, actor Keegan-Michael Key revealed that Toad will sing in the film. Key noted that the singing was improvised and called it "an absolute blast". Key also spoke to Variety about how he found the voice for Toad, noting they kept toying with it and is really happy with the end result.

"I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character," said Key. "And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around." The actor went on to add: "There was something about the timbre. I wanted it higher and higher and higher. And that's where we ended up, and I'm really happy with where we ended up."

As of right now, we've only gotten a small taste of what some of the cast sounds like in their roles. However, we do know Jack Black's Bowser will also have some sort of musical moment in the Mario film. At the moment, it's unknown if these two bits are part of the same scene or if there will be musical scenes sprinkled throughout the entire movie.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release on April 7th, 2023.