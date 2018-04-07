Action-RPG game The Surge is giving players a free DLC pack soon that introduces new weapons and armor.

The Cutting Edge Pack is the bundle or in-game items that’ll be released for players, a pack that was announced through the game’s official Twitter account. While the names of the different items weren’t listed which means that it’s hard to say exactly how much will be included, the tweet did offer a look at some of the various armor options as well as a release date of April 17.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Discover CREO’s finest technology in the Cutting Edge Pack, a free DLC for The Surge introducing three brand new sets of armor and weapons! The Cutting Edge Pack releases April 17 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. pic.twitter.com/Q8Q7ao7Gmt — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) April 6, 2018

While the images show the different armor options that’ll be available in the Cutting Edge Pack, the weapons weren’t previewed. When a user responded to the tweet and highlighted the image that included a flamethrower while suggesting that the weapon would be included in the pack, it was confirmed that the flamethrower wasn’t actually part of the deal. The armor that the protagonist Warren wears while being blasted by the flames is the part that’s actually being featured with The Surge’s team confirming that the full list of what’s included in the DLC will be revealed soon enough.

Oh sorry that’s just an image of an enemy attacking Warren with a flamethrower, you can’t use it! We’ll unveil the new weapons of the DLC in detail soon 🙂 — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) April 6, 2018

Released back in May of 2017, The Surge offers an experience that’s been likened to Dark Souls and Bloodborne. Trading out the swords, shields, and magic for some futuristic action that involves dismantling enemies and adding their components to your own exosuit, The Surge makes players think carefully about every move.

“Defy deadly enemies and huge bosses in tight, visceral melee combat,” a description from the game’s Steam page reads. “Target and slice specific limbs off your foes, with a next-gen loot system where you loot what you dismember. Equip, upgrade and craft new weapons and armors sliced from enemies, and make yourself stronger through a fresh take on leveling-up.”

Focus Home Interactive and Deck13, the creators of The Surge, even announced recently that a sequel is coming in 2019. The Surge 2 doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but the creators said that it’ll include the same limb-targeting system and other features while expanding on the first game and taking players to a new location.

Stay tuned to The Surge’s Twitter account to see the full list of armor and weaponry that’s included in the DLC pack when it’s announced.