The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Fixes Exploit, Full Patch Notes

The latest The Texas Chain Saw Massacre update fixes the Brightness Cheat and much more.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is the latest in the increasingly crowded asymmetrical survival horror genre. Players take on the role of either a group of survivors or the Slaughter family. One group is trying to escape while the other is looking to brutally murder their opponents. In our review, we called it "a good game with the potential to be great," and the fanbase agrees. Recently, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has officially crossed the 4 million player count mark, making for a great first month. However, the developers at Sumo Digital still have a few issues to iron out as players have been finding various bugs and exploits that need fixing. With that in mind, the team released a brand-new patch today addressing several of the most prominent issues.

There are several major changes here, but one of the most important might be the Brightness Cheat. Players were editing game files to increase brightness, making it easier to spot other players in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's dark levels. Obviously, that was unintended, and the devs have fixed it. They've also fixed several exploits that were being used with the Hitchhiker Trap, making it much less deadly (and taking away the ability to phase through walls using it). On top of that, there are several different perks being tuned to put them better in line with Sumo's expectations.

This patch is rolling out on console and PC will follow suit. Exit out of your game and restart it to see this update.



The full list of patch notes for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's September 26 Update can be found below. The game is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre September 26 Patch Notes

Fixed: Hitchhiker Trap Exploit Fixed an exploit where Hitchhiker players could use his trap to pass through walls and doors.

Fixed: Hitchhiker Trap Interaction Issues We've resolved an issue where Victims would be unable to interact with gaps, crawl spaces, and other elements after stepping in a Hitchhiker Trap.

Fixed: Johnny and Sissy Lunge Johnny and Sissy both had a lunge that was greater than other Family members. We've adjusted this to be more in line with the rest of the Family members. This should also correct the Johnny build we're seeing used in public matches.

Fixed: Brightness Cheat Fixed an issue that would allow PC users to adjust their in game brightness outside of accepted levels by editing game files.

Changed: Hitchhiker Traps at Ladder Exits We have adjusted the area at the top of a ladder where the Hitchhiker can place a trap. This still allows for strategic play, but will give Victims an opportunity to counter the trap.

Changed: Fusebox Reset The Family can now turn the fusebox off after a Victim turns it on. There is a cooldown applied to the switch, similar to generators and car batteries.

Changed: Family Stun Immunity Family now has a 10 second stun immunity period after an initial stun ends. There is NO stun immunity after a Family member is stunned by a Victim bursting out of a hiding place. If you attempt to stun a Family member who has immunity, you will not see the prompt for Leland's ability or a back stab. If you attempt to stun a Family member who has immunity with a door slam, it will have no effect. Close Encounters all vary in duration due to the individual Family members having different stun recovery times, therefore the immunity period is different for each.

Tuned: Tae Kwan Door Perk Levels Reduced Level 1: 5 Seconds Stun Duration Level 2: 6 Seconds Stun Duration Level 3: 8 Seconds Stun Duration

Tuned: Agitator Perk Levels Reduced Level 1: 1.5 Level Family Bond Reduction Level 2: 2 Level Family Bond Reduction Level 3: 2.5 Level Family Bond Reduction

Tuned: Stealth Performance in Minigames We have adjusted the amount of noise generated in gathering minigames when at full Stealth.

Tuned: Leland Ability Stun Duration We have adjusted the stun duration upgrades for Leland's Life Saver ability.



To report any and all existing or persistent issues, please use the support site.

Please stay tuned to the official channels for any news on the status of the upcoming patch.

As we've mentioned previously, we'll be starting to shift away from weekly patching, and the next patches may be a little less rigid in their scheduling and timing. Meaning, we'll have a new Muerto Times when it makes sense to do so and patch notes to follow.

Thanks for your continued support and patience!