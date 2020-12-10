The Unleashed Teases Season Finale With New Photo and Preview (Exclusive)

✖

It's all been building to this Riftsiders! Tonight is the big finale of The Unleashed, and before you start tearing up at the thought of saying goodbye (at least for now), we're here to bring a little dose of joy. We've got an exclusive photo from the big event that features Charlie (Shelby Grace), Daniel (Mike Bow), Mara (Mika Midgett), and Phee (Meghan Camarena) together once more and all smiles, so hopefully, there's a happy ending for the character's we've grown to adore in the one of a kind roleplaying story, and you can check out the photo below!

Tonight's finale airs on Twitch at 6:30 PM PST, and if you've missed an episode or just want a refresher you're in luck, because you can get up to speed on what's going on at Riftside Academy and the chaos that's ensued from the rift finally falling in the new recap video, which can also be found below.

We recently had the chance to chat with Melissa Flores, Camarena, and Aabria Iyengar all about the interactive roleplaying game that has taken Twitch by storm, and as the season has progressed the show has continued to evolve and grow.

"It's this really fun mix of a bunch of different things that haven't been done before," Iyengar said. "It feels so amazing that week-to-week we're still discovering new veins of how to do this and pull it off because there is no reference set. There's no one person we can call and be like, 'You did this before so how did you get through it?' We are building it as we go."

The show has also been a wonderful gateway into the world of tabletop roleplaying games, though longtime fans will also find plenty to keep them invested.

"I think the biggest thing for me is how do we bring in a new audience that's not too familiar with the TTRPG world," Camarena said. "How do we make things digestible and feel complete and episodic when the runtime is three hours. I was keeping that in the back of my mind. I know this works for HyperForce. I know what works for Kollok. I know everyone's strengths and weaknesses. How do we bring this all together and make it something that my parents can sit down and be like, 'I get it'? If they could get it then I'm like, 'We might've succeeded.' They just didn't understand the dice. They didn't understand the rolling, but they got it and they loved it. They really did. They're like, 'That storyteller is just so good.'"

You can catch the finale to The Unleashed on Twitch tonight at 6:30 PM PST right here