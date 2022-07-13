The Walking Dead: Last Mile Kicks Off 4-Month Interactive Event

Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment today announced that the Facebook-exclusive massively interactive live event The Walking Dead: Last Mile is kicking off its four-month run, with new, interactive story content that will unfold daily. Timed to coincide with the end of AMC's long-running TV adaptation of Skybound's The Walking Dead, fans can observe, explore and impact a constantly evolving virtual world set in the The Walking Dead universe, influencing the story and ultimately helping to shape The Walking Dead canon. As previously announced, the game will tie in with a weekly interactive livestream on Facebook Watch, hosted by The Walking Dead superfan Yvette Nicole Brown and guest starring Felicia Day.

The story begins with the first episode of Brown's Facebook Watch series, which airs at 4 p.m. PT today, where she'll be joined by Day to set up the story and explain how viewers can help impact the survivors' journey. Throughout The Walking Dead: Last Mile's four-month run, Brown and Day will host regular livestreams highlighting the big moments that propel the The Walking Dead: Last Mile narrative forward, discussing the story with special guests, and revealing key decisions made by the audience in the Instant Game.

"The Walking Dead: Last Mile is a bold and exciting new expansion for [The Walking Dead]," said Robert Kirkman, Chairman of Skybound Entertainment and creator of the The Walking Dead. "Throughout the history of The Walking Dead, characters are forced to make hard choices with serious consequences. For the first time in The Walking Dead: Last Mile, fans will make those choices together, as a community. The results will not only change the fate of those characters but also their future in the franchise."

As an added bonus, Day will stream herself playing the The Walking Dead: Last Mile Instant Game alongside the rest of the community at special times. Day's streams will also feature instant viewer polls and other interactive elements.

"Gaming is a huge part of my life and career, so I'm thrilled to host an interactive livestream event that will create an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for The Walking Dead fans and gamers," said Day. "Very excited to see what pushing the limits of interactive storytelling can accomplish."

The The Walking Dead: Last Mile Instant Game (available entirely free via Facebook Gaming with no additional download or installation required) also launches in open beta today to begin the four-week Prologue.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is an experience designed to be shaped by the fans, and the Prologue sets up the story to come while providing an opportunity for collecting and implementing fan feedback. This will be followed by a two-week hiatus where development will focus on feature expansion and general gameplay polish. The story then kicks into high gear with three four-week "Acts" that will air consecutively through mid-November, resulting in one of the most epic storylines within The Walking Dead universe. The Instant Game provides continuous access to the The Walking Dead: Last Mile world and its inhabitants, allowing viewers to create their own survivor, earn Influence Points through mini-games and activities, and then bid those points on decisions large and small, impacting the story as it happens.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is live on Facebook Gaming now. The Walking Dead's final TV episodes will launch this fall.