The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Announced

✖

A new Lord of the Rings game -- dubbed The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria -- has been announced by independent developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games alongside a debut trailer that previews "the only survival crafting video game set in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth." Revealed during the Epic Games Summer Showcase during Summer Game Fest, the game follows the Dwarves of Middle-earth on a completely new and original adventure to reclaim and restore the Dwarven homeland of Moria.

The game is currently scheduled to release sometime in Spring 2024 via the PC and the PC only. And as you can probably guess from the fact that it was revealed at the Epic Games Summer Showcase, it's going to be an Epic Games Store exclusive, at least at launch.

"We at Free Range Games are absolutely thrilled to finally reveal The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria," said Chris Scholz, CEO of Free Range Games, of the news. "J.R.R. Tolkien and all of his creations within Middle-earth are near and dear to our hearts, and this project presents an amazing opportunity to create new experiences born from one of the greatest stories ever told. We are pouring a lot of passion into the game to give players an unforgettable experience."

An official description of the game adds: "The story of The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria takes players beyond the books and into the Fourth Age of Middle-earth, the fantastical world created by J.R.R. Tolkien. Summoned to the Misty Mountains by Lord Gimli Lockbearer, players take control of a company of Dwarves tasked to reclaim the lost spoils from the Dwarven homeland of Moria-known as Khazad-dûm or Dwarrowdelf-in the depths below their very feet. Their quest will require fortitude, delving deep into the Mines of Moria to recover its treasures. Players will join forces to survive, craft, build and explore the iconic, sprawling mines. Courageous expeditioners will need to be vigilant as mysterious dangers await."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when and if the game will come to console platforms. That said, if any information about this is provided or if any more salient details about the game are provided, we will update the story accordingly.