Ahead of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead airing on AMC in August, a new video game based on the franchise called The Walking Dead Life has launched. The reason for the launch seemingly coming out of nowhere is fairly simple: it's a casual social game from developer Playco that's part of Facebook Gaming's Instant Games platform. The title features iconic The Walking Dead characters like Daryl Dixon, Michonne, and yes, Rick Grimes. Playco, which describes itself as " the world’s first instant play gaming company," is known for developing other instant games like Cat Life and EverWing.

Facebook Gaming's Instant Games, if you are not already aware, are essentially designed to provide the lowest possible barrier to entry with the highest possible social aspect. They can be played without installation, direct on Facebook Messenger and Facebook News Feed. Instant Games have been around for years at this point, and while some of them are certainly popular, they are by and large extremely casual titles that do not earn the same headlines or prestige as their AAA cousins. If your last experience with gaming on Facebook revolves around apps and the like where you could request help from friends, Instant Games are basically the next evolution of that philosophy.

"The Walking Dead Life is all about getting your friends in on the action, whether that involves you attacking their base, teaming up on a squad to raid others or setting up a tournament to see which of your friends reigns supreme," Clayton Neuman, VP of games for AMC Networks, told Variety.

"As we focus on bringing high-quality games to Facebook Gaming, we’re thrilled to work with Playco and AMC on The Walking Dead’s newest title," Jason Rubin, VP of play for Facebook Gaming, said in a statement according to Variety.

The Walking Dead Life is currently available via Facebook Gaming's Instant Games platform right here. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, August 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular horror television show, itself based on the comic created by Robert Kirkman, right here.

What do you think about Facebook Gaming launching a new The Walking Dead video game? Do you play any of the Instant Games on the platform? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Variety]