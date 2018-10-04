‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode Missions Coming to ‘TWD: Our World’

The mobile smash-hit The Walking Dead: Our World is about to initiate an exciting cross-over with AMC‘s The Walking Dead Season 9, which premieres this weekend. This morning, AMC and Next Games announced that unique Season-9-themed missions will be coming to The Walking Dead: Our World, allowing players to play as their favorite characters from the hit show.

“We are very excited to bring the show and the mobile game together with the exclusive missions in The Walking Dead: Our World. For the duration of the season, fans can tune in to watch the show, and play all new Season 9-themed missions every week. We will let players experience the apocalypse first-hand in their everyday life and familiar surroundings and play to get their favorite show characters on their side,” said Saara Bergström, CMO, Next Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Basically, after each new episode of The Walking Dead, players of The Walking Dead: Our Home will be able to immediately satiate their excitement by diving in to a new in-game missions directly tied to the episode they just watched. Upon completing that unique mission, players are guaranteed to unlock a character from the show to use in the game. It’s a great loop. Watch a new episode; crack open The Walking Dead: Our Home the day after as you get over the inevitable cliff-hanger; nerd out all week an unlock a new character; watch a new episode when the weekend rolls around.

AMC Games and Next Games are already thinking of more ways to make The Walking Dead more interactive than ever, but this is a great start:

“The AMC Games team can’t wait for fans to see what lies in store for their favorite characters when Season 9 of ‘The Walking Dead’ debuts this Sunday. We’ve worked with Next Games to weave upcoming events from the show into the design of the game, giving our fans a unique new platform to interact with the ‘The Walking Dead’ universe,” said Clayton Neuman, VP of Games for AMC. “We will continue to innovate and add new content to expand The Walking Dead: Our World, and the upcoming Season 9 missions are a great next step.”

You can look for the first Season 9 mission to go live in The Walking Dead: Our Home this coming Monday!