‘The Walking Dead: Our World’ Trailer and Release Date Revealed

This morning AMC and Next Games revealed a new trailer for The Walking Dead: Our World, which is set to launch globally on iOS and Android devices on July 12. Check out the new trailer above!

In the new augmented reality game, players will have to face and fight walkers in the “real world.” As you explore and fight, you’ll be able to leave your mark on the game world in unique ways, and of course, you’ll be able to interact with other players. Not only that, you’ll also have a chance to recruit key members from AMC’s The Walking Dead to your party over time. Rick, Daryl, and Michonne will all be recruitable.

“The Walking Dead: Our World is a first-of-a-kind location based augmented reality mobile game that immerses you into the zombie apocalypse. Defend your surroundings by fighting walkers on the streets, in the park, on your sofa – wherever you are and whenever you feel like it. Join forces with Rick, Daryl, Michonne and all your favorite characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead.”

If you’re interested in taking part of this post-apocalyptic romp, you can pre-register for the game right now. You can find the listing on the Google Play store right here, and the listing for the iTunes App Store is here. By pre-registering, you’ll ensure that you’re in the loop and know exactly when the game goes live.

Here’s the elevator pitch, straight from the game’s listing on the app stores:

FIGHT walkers in real-world AR environments based on your location

EXPLORE the world around you, find walkers, clear your surroundings and leave your mark on the map for other players to find

COLLECT legendary characters, weapons and items from AMC's The Walking Dead

COOPERATE in weekly challenges with other players in groups for bigger rewards

UNITE with other players, save survivors, build shelters and reclaim your city from the walker threat

SHARE your best apocalyptic moments for other players and for the whole world to enjoy

For those of you who can’t get enough of The Walking Dead on TV, this is your chance to bring that world with you, and interact with it in an exciting way, when you’re out and about. Holler at your fellow dead-heads and let them know to pre-register, and then you’ll have a solid crew of survivors to work with as soon as it launches!