‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Announced For VR

Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con this week, Skydance Interactive has announced that it has paired up with Skybound Entertainment on a new Walking Dead virtual reality experience, set to debut in 2019. It’s called The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

The game is set to take place in New Orleans, where it “will challenge players to make their way through the iconic quarters, as they explore what has become a brutal, unforgiving wasteland. Players will have to deal with others struggling to survive in what remains of this once vibrant city. In the world of The Walking Dead, the walkers are the least of your problems. Will you choose the path of a saint, or that of a sinner?

“You have watched and played in the world of The Walking Dead, now, get ready to live it.”

Though the game won’t be playable at San Diego Comic-Con this week, attendees will be able to check out the teaser art for the game at the Harbor House Restaurant from today through the 21.

But those that aren’t in attendance for the show aren’t out of luck. Skybound will be hosting a live stream tomorrow at 12 PM Pacific and Saturday, July 21, at 4 PM PDT. During that time, you’ll be able to see more exclusive art from the game, getting an idea of what kind of vision Skybound Interactive has in mind for the project.

That’s really all we know about the game thus far. Skybound didn’t even make it clear which VR platforms the game would be coming to. It probably wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw it for Oculus VR and HTC Vive at some point, though it’d probably be a likely favorite for PlayStation VR as well.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners joins other games such as Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season, which launches over the next few weeks; and Overkill’s The Walking Dead, a game that’s likely to be a big hit when it launches on November 6. Hopefully we’ll be seeing more glimpses of those games this week during San Diego Comic-Con.

We’ll bring you more details on this VR experience as soon they become available. In the meantime…are you ready for a first-person zombie VR experience?