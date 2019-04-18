‘The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series’ Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Today, Skybound Games announced The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, a compilation of Telltale’s The Walking Dead series for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The compilation includes over 50 hours of gameplay, 23 unique episodes, graphical enhancements, behind-the-scenes bonus features, and a faithful recreation of classic menus. According to a sales pitch by Skybound, the new package is “the definitive way to experience Clementine’s journey.” In other words, it’s a great opportunity for new players to jump into the series or for fans to relive the emotional adventure that has captivated them the last six years.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of additional ports, including a Nintendo Switch one. However, you’d assume a Switch port could come at some point down the line. As for the PC version, it looks like it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Further, there’s been no word when the compilation will release beyond sometime this September, but when it does, it will be available at retail via the following three different Collector’s Packs:

Protector Pack ($99.99) – “School for Troubled Youth” shirt, Clementine & Lee Pins, Kenny Cap, Clementine Nesting Dolls, and a Disco Broccoli Plush.

Guardian Pack ($249.99) – Packed in a box with gold stamped signatures from the Still Not Bitten team, includes all items from Protector Edition, plus Clementine & Lee figurines, and a Clementine Art print from comic book artists Eric

Signature Pack ($349.99) – Packed in a signature stamped box, includes hand-signed art print from the Still Not Bitten team, voiceover artists and The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Also includes all items from the Guardian Edition. Only 100 available!

For images and more information on the three different editions, be sure to peep Skybound’s announcement post by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!