‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Comic-Con Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season was released today ahead of its big showing during San Diego Comic-Con.

The last installation of Telltale’s story-driven take on The Walking Dead, The Final Season is scheduled to be out on August 14. Players won’t have to wait that long to see more of it though with the trailer above released today coupled with a live gameplay reveal that’s set to happen on Thursday. If you aren’t able to catch that footage live, you’ll still be able to find it on the Telltale Games YouTube channel the day after.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve been following along with the previous Walking Dead games from Telltale, you’ll know that this latest season continues the story of Clementine, a young girl who’s got some tough decisions ahead of her involving AJ and the rest of her group.

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey,” a description of the game reads. “After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Some of the features for the game were also highlighted that set it apart from others such as the camera system and more, those features seen below.

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes of unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead. All this creates the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season comes out on August 14, but you purchase it now on Steam for 10 percent off the normal price.