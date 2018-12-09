‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Episode 3 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

The third episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season now has a release date with the next installment called “Broken Toys” releasing on January 15th.

Episode 3’s release date was revealed during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase where Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller showed a new trailer from Skybound Games that announced the release of the next episode. Featuring a lineup mostly consisting of indie games with some larger names like the Yakuza series appearing throughout, the Kinda Funny Games Showcase ended with the trailer above that previewed the new episode and shared the release date.

The release of Broken Toys will follow the second episode called “Suffer the Children” which was released back on September 25th. At that time, the turmoil at Telltale Games was underway with layoffs taking place inside the original developer of the game and the future of the series was in jeopardy. This will be the first episode released since that took place and Skybound Games, the gaming branch of Skybound and the creators of other games based on The Walking Dead, took over the development of the game. Former members of Telltale Games are still working on The Walking Dead: The Final Season though with the team made up of those who previously worked on the game, the group appropriately named “StillNotBitten.”

The release timing of the new episode does put it outside of 2018 and into the new year despite previous comments from Skybound Games’ CEO about the next episode, though it’s not far off from the projected date. Skybound Games CEO Ian Howe spoke about the release schedule and didn’t give a promise on any release dates but said he’d “be very disappointed” if Skybound Games couldn’t have the next episode out by the end of the year.

With the release of the third episode, there will be just one more left to complete the rest of The Walking Dead: The Final Season. The last episode is called “Take Us Back” and was originally planned to release on December 18th according to a schedule released months ago by Telltale Games, but that was before the troubles at Telltale Games came to light. It no longer has a release date since the release timing has been pushed back.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season’s third episode called Broken Toys will release on January 15th.