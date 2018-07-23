The Walking Dead: The Final Season Isn’t Necessarily Telltale’s Last Game With the Series

For a while now, Telltale Games has been teasing the conclusion of Clementine’s story in The Walking Dead: The Final Season, which is set to debut in just a few weeks. However, just because this episodic series has a huge emphasis on closure doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the end of the story.

During a recent livestream over at IGN, Telltale creative director Kent Mudle was asked if this five-episode arc would truly wrap everything up. But…it doesn’t quite look that way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This season is the end of Clementine’s journey, and that’s as much as I’ll say on that,” he said.

So what does that mean? The trailers have indicated a finish of sorts, but it looks like it’s just Clementine’s wrap-up. There’s a good chance that, considering it’s beneficial for both parties, Telltale’s relationship with Skybound will continue for more stories.

But which direction could they take? Could we see more of Lee’s side of things before the initial season of The Walking Dead began? Could Michonne make a return? Could another character from AMC’s The Walking Dead make their debut? There are possibilities galore.

For the moment though, Telltale is focusing on finishing up Clementine’s tale, and rightfully so. These new screens tell quite a bit, and soon we’ll see even more gameplay from the Final Season.

Here are the game’s features in case you missed them:

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season debuts on August 14 for PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. There’s a good chance we’ll see it on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices down the road as well.