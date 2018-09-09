‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Will Get a Physical Release On Nintendo Switch

The Final Season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead is upon us, and we’re seeing how each individual chapter goes along as we await the final fate of Clementine, the heroine that we’ve been following since the whole thing began a few years ago. But if you’re one of those people that prefers a physical release to a digital one, we’ve got some good news.

Telltale Games has confirmed that they will be making a physical version of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, set to be released sometime later this year. More than likely, it’ll be during December, after all the episodes have come out, but a final release date hasn’t been given yet. As far as pricing goes, it should be somewhere between the $25-$30 range, based on what previous compilations have sold for.

The game was also released physically for other platforms, but done in a different format. The disc itself has the first two episodes on it, while the others have to be downloaded separately. More than likely, Telltale is pacing out the Switch version so that all of the episodes are available right off the bat, without the need to download additional ones. Apparently, it’s aware of how some gamers aren’t fans of downloading additional content to system memory when everything should be on the cartridge.

That said, we’re wondering if Telltale will be doing the same with the other seasons of The Walking Dead in physical format as well. The company has been debuting these seasons accordingly so fans could get even more excited for what The Final Season has to offer, and they’ve been performing well digitally. However, for the time being, Telltale has only confirmed Final Season‘s physical release. We’ll see what happens in the future.

The next episode in the series is set to arrive later this month, on September 25. The other two episodes, according to this schedule, will debut in November and December, bringing this story to a close.

We’re interested in seeing where the story goes from here. We’ll let you know once the physical version gets a release date. In the meantime, The Final Season is available now for Switch eShop, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.