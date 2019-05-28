The Witcher 3 Geralt Tub Scene is Now a Statue Available For Pre-Order

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been regarded as one of the best RPGs in gaming ever since it was released back in 2015. The title is packed with memorable moments containing fan-favorite characters, but there is quite possibly one scene that has stuck in the minds of many. This is also due to the fact that the Internet exists and memes are a thing. Of course, I am referring to the tub scene that features Geralt of Rivia in the buff and enjoying a calming bath. Thanks to a collaboration between CD Projekt and Dark Horse, fans can now own a statue that immortalizes Geralt‘s tub time.

According to the statue’s description, “Originally an in-game scene, turned Internet meme, turned CD project red April Fools joke, the demand that this be brought to life from Witcher fans became too great to bear. Dark horse is proud to bring you this marvelously detailed, hand-painted Polynesian statuette featuring Geralt of Rivia relaxing and healing from his perilous journeys, in a candlelit bath, complete with his rubber ducky!”

This Geralt statue is currently available to pre-order for $72 on Amazon, and it is set to officially release on May 29th. As for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt itself, players can take to the grand adventure right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the popular title:

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”

Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings

