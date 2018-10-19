‘The Witcher 3’ Has a Monty Python Easter Egg

With over 500 hours clocked in on The Witcher III, I can safely say that even still I haven’t found everything there is to find in this expansive RPG experience from CD Projekt RED. Take the Ghost Ship Easter egg recently revealed, or the fact that there is a Monty Python reference in the game as well.

The screen grab below comes courtesy of Reddit revealing an easy-to-miss Easter egg from the iconically hilarious Monty Python series. “Death awaits you all! With nasty, big, pointy teeth!”

You can see the find in even more detail in the video at the top of the article. The reference seen is from Monty Python and the Holy Grail and the killer rabbit found near the cave of Caerbannog. It’s hilarious, it’s small, it’s that incredible attention to detail that CD Projekt RED is known for.

Never seen the movie? Shame! But that’s OK, you can see the reference for yourself from the clip at the bottom.

