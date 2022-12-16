The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Has Special Henry Cavill Surprise

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update was released this week via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, and it contains content from The Witcher Netflix series. We already knew this though. What we didn't know was that there is a special little easter egg put in the game by the developers at CD Projekt Red specifically for Henry Cavill, who, as you may know, is a massive fan of the game and the larger series, which initially drew him to the role of Geralt in the first place. Unfortunately, after Season 3, he will no longer be reprising this role, but at least now he will forever have a special homage to him in the game that is responsible for the series existing in the first place.

Over on Twitter, Philipp Weber, Acting Narrative Director and Lead Quest Designer on the video game series confirmed that the dog that is now in Devil's Pit is indeed a reference to Henry Cavill. More specifically, it's his dog Kal, who will now settle down in the area after you get one of the game's good endings.

"With the sad news about Henry Cavill's Superman role today, it's nice that we got a little opportunity to show our appreciation for the great passion and enthusiasm Henry showed for The Witcher," writes Weber.

It remains a mystery why Henry Cavill decided to leave the show behind. Many assume it was to pursue Superman and other roles, but reports from those who would know suggest this had nothing to do with it. Rather, what ultimately led to Cavill leaving behind the show were the creative differences between him and the show's writers and producers, especially when it came to the portrayal of Geralt. These are just reports though.

With Cavill gone, the show is probably not going to survive much longer. What will forever live on though is The Witcher 3, one of the best RPGs of all time, which means this Kal easter egg will live on forever.

