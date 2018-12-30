‘The Witcher 3’ Nintendo Switch Listing Spotted

With so many incredible ports out there for Nintendo’s hybrid console, rumors are very quick to spread. Ever since games like Skyrim, DOOM, Wolfenstein II, and Warframe made their way over onto the Nintendo Switch (and in the most stunning way possible too!), the list of desired ports continues to grow and with that, the rumor mill turns once more. The latest in Nintendo Switch gossip is The Witcher 3 from CD Projekt RED and it comes at a perfect time given the new Netflix show in the works and the third installment once again topping Steam’s sales chart this year.

The latest rumor comes from a very dubious source so as with all leaks, take this one with a very heavy grain of salt. According to Twitter user @DirectFeedGames, there is a French wholesaler listing CD Projekt RED’s game for the hybrid console. No link, no screen grabs, simply word of mouth:

Upon further investigation (and a different browser) the site is looking more legit. Still entertain the listing as rumor. — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) December 28, 2018

Many were quick to point out that this would be a huge left field move. Though obviously companies like Panic Button are doing an incredible job with bringing these phenomenal adventures over to the Nintendo Switch, the mere size and graphic demands this game would have for the team to tackle seems like way more effort than what it’s worth. The Twitter account also addressed these claims, adding:

No one is saying that this listing means the game is definitely coming to Switch. Talk is strictly about the product page existing. Could it be an accidental listing? Sure. Could it mean nothing? Yes. Speculate & discuss. Don’t take the page to mean confirmation. — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) December 28, 2018

Accidental listings happen all the time. Clerical error, misprints, and simple misinformation can all lead to this kind of product listing. Still, it is an interesting notion to toy with. The game was the final conclusion to Geralt of Rivia’s tale in the gaming world and even though it’s been out for several years, it continues to scoop up awards and impressive accolades.

Could this mean a possible port is on the horizon? I think Nintendo has more than proven that anything is possible, but for now – we’re placing this one firmly in the rumor pile.

Thoughts on the latest wholesaler leak? Do you think this port is a possible or another dead end rumor? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

