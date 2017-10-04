The Witcher 3 Receives 4K Support With New PlayStation 4 Pro Patch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can now take full advantage of the extra power the PlayStation 4 Pro touts after a recent update that added 4K support and other improvements.

An update for the game is now available for all PS4 owners, but precisely what all the patch entails still remains to be seen. The notes for the update on the PS4 that provide a brief description for what each patch does was pretty vague in its details, only listing “PS4 Pro Support” as the sole change pushed with the patch. However, an announcement that accompanied the patch on The Witcher’s website confirmed at least two aspects of the patch.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just received an upgrade patch, enabling the game to take advantage of the additional power offered by the PS4 Pro system,” the announcement read. “When playing the game on a PS4™ Pro system, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and all its additional content feature support for 4K resolution and a slight boost to performance.”

So far, it’s not known whether the 4K resolution that The Witcher 3 now boasts is native or upscaled, but that development will likely come soon after players get a chance to try out the improved version of the game and CD Projekt Red responds to inevitable questions about the patch. The areas where the “slight boost to performance” can be noticed weren’t detailed either, but those will likely be explained later on as well.

The release of the PS4 Pro patch for The Witcher 3 is a timely one following the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed series. To commemorate how far the games have come and to thank The Witcher’s fans for their loyalty throughout the years, a special video was released that featured Geralt in a moving moment that just might bring a tear to the eye of a long-time Witcher fan. The most recent Witcher game was received extremely well after release and is being regarded by many as the best game of the series, some even ranking it among the top RPGs of all time.

The PS4 Pro patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available to download.