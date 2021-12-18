The Witcher 3 Player May Have Just Discovered a New Feature Six Years Later

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One over six years ago. Despite its age, it remains one of the best open-world games to date and one of the best RPGs to date. Thus, it should come as no surprise many are playing it in 2021. Not only has the Netflix series roped in new players, but the game’s critical-acclaim continues to lure new players in as well. Meanwhile, there are also plenty still playing who were playing when the game launched in 2015. The game boasts a vast open-world bloated with rich storytelling and great content. And of course, the various choices players can make throughout the game also lends itself to replayability. The point is, a lot of people are still playing The Witcher 3 in 2021, and it seems one of these players may have discovered a new feature.

Over on Reddit, one player recently revealed a short gameplay snippet of what appears to be Geralt killing an enemy with the decapitated head of another enemy. Now, if you didn’t do know this was possible, don’t worry, you’re not alone. That said, the title says “may have” because it’s not 100 percent clear that’s exactly what happens in the combat encounter. As one or two Reddit users have pointed out, it’s close enough that the backswing of the player may have registered as a hit on the enemy, killing them the moment the decapitated head hits them in the face.

Below, you can check out the clip for yourself:

Of course, when and if a developer on the game provides any type of insight into what players are seeing, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt or two.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also set to come to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X next year. Until then, it’s playable on these machines via backward compatibility.

