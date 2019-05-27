Rumor: The Witcher 3 Coming to Nintendo Switch This September

According to a few retailers, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to Nintendo Switch, a rumor that has surfaced in the past, but has previously been written as preposterous. The Witcher 3 may be a 2015 game, but it’s still one of the most ambitious and demanding games of this generation. In other words, it’s hard to imagine it running on the Nintendo Switch without a serious downgrade. That said, it looks like the open-world, monster-slaying RPG may actually be coming to the Nintendo system. Emphasis on may, because we’re in deep rumor territory here.

Posting to ResetEra, “Jim_Cacher” provided evidence of a few retailers listing the game’s Game of the Year edition for Switch. Further, the listings claim the port will release this September. Unfortunately, the listings aren’t from the most reliable retailers. In other words, take this information with a major grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red hasn’t announced or even hinted at Nintendo Switch port plans for its 2015 award-winning game, which I’m doubtful can run on the Switch in the first place.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to no word of a Nintendo Switch port, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, you wouldn’t rule out a port to the next-gen consoles.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling adventure, be sure to peep all if our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official elevator pitch:

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”

