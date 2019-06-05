The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch Seemingly Teased By Geralt’s Voice Actor

Last month, a few retail listings went up with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch. As you may know, CD Projekt Red hasn’t said anything about the 2015 open-world RPG coming to Nintendo Switch. In other words, the listings seemingly leaked an upcoming announcement. That said, people had their doubts. Not only were the listings a bit unreliable looking, but many don’t think the ambitious 2015 game could run on the Switch without a substantial downgrade. And this may be true. The Witcher 3 may be a few years old, but it’s still one of the most ambitious and grand releases of this generation. However, according to a new tease, with or without a downgrade, it looks like the RPG is coming to the Nintendo console.

Today, Doug Cockle, the voice actor of Geralt, took to Twitter and seemingly teased that the game is coming to the Nintendo platform with a cheeky tweet and a wink.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the Nintendo Switch can absolutely run The Witcher 3, but not without some downgrades. The question is how much will it need to be downgraded and will it lessen the product substantially? I’m not sure, maybe we’ll find out soon. In the meanwhile, Switch owners are boarding the hype train.

They’re really gonna make me buy this game for a third time eh? I’m not even mad about it — #VoteArseQueef (@ArseQueef) June 5, 2019

This would be my 3rd purchase but to have it on the go would be great as would ports of 1 & 2! Oh and Gwent! — Adrian Keeley (@TankerCaptain) June 5, 2019

I would explode if The Witcher 3 comes to Switch + him appearing as part of the DLC fighter pack in Smash Bros Ultimate Last one is unrealistic though, I guess — Barbaros (@FigureCreator) June 5, 2019

This would be incredible but I do question if it’s possible. Here’s hoping! — Craig Holahan (@craigholahan) June 5, 2019

That would be a dream come true! — Brianna Boyer (@brie2187) June 5, 2019

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a Nintendo Switch port.

Thanks, DualShockers.