The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered Looks Great, But It Comes With a Catch

The remaster for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to come through a free update for the game, giving veteran players a gift through the respected RPG’s improvements. Along with the promise of a new expansion in Songs of the Past, players can look forward to the remaster to include a laundry list of improvements to the game, both to visuals and gameplay. Quality-of-life features promise the most definitive version of the title yet, but players have noticed one negative part of the remaster that hasn’t been mentioned much.

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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is scheduled to arrive for players on September 29, 2026, available for all platforms. This version of the game includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine DLC, though it is unknown right now if that will also include Songs of the Past when it releases in 2027. Despite marketing for the remaster highlights all the free features coming for players who already own the game, players look to try The Witcher 3 for the first time might be left out.

Deceptive Price Hikes On Steam Prevent New Players From Jumping Into The Witcher 3 Remastered Easily

Although developer CD Projekt Red has marketed The Witcher 3 Remastered as a large free bonus for players, those who don’t already own the game are fresh out of luck. The company has increased the price of The Witcher 3 on all platforms from $39.99 to $49.99, increasing the price by $10 ahead of the remaster update. This makes the game closer to the price of a AA game from 2026, and only $10 less than the game’s original $60 price tag back in 2015.

This isn’t necessarily a huge change, but regional prices could be far more drastic due to this price tweak. Some players may argue that the remaster’s increased price is far better than the $60 base game and $25 combined price of both expansions, but this increased price could grow more expensive depending on Songs of the Past. That DLC might also be a higher price than normal due to the industry’s shifting business model, easily costing $25 on its own.

This would cause The Witcher 3 Remastered to be around the price of a full AAA game, though less than the ridiculous $80 base game cost of something like GTA 6. What makes this price frustrating is that it was never communicated by CD Projekt Red, almost sneakily changed overnight due to their knowledge of player interest. This price hike is likely only to be noticed by new players looking to buy The Witcher 3 for the first time too, charging them for their interest in the series’ most celebrated entry.

Overall, it is a disingenuous tactic when compared to the announcement trailer, which mentions the “free” nature of the remaster as a key component. Thankfully, there seem to be ways to purchase The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition ahead of the remaster update for a cheaper price, reflecting the game’s sales that have taken place in the past. For those looking to buy The Witcher 3 before it gets expensive to do so, they might be able to gain the remaster update for free like veteran players, then start playing the game.

The Witcher 3’s Remaster Sets To Include Several Visual & Gameplay Improvements To The Beloved RPG

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red

If the price hike is only a small catch for you to buy The Witcher 3 Remastered, it’s worth knowing what content in the game is likely causing that initial cost increase. Beyond just the bundling of all the DLC expansions together, the game is receiving a great number of enhancements, including some tweaks that change gameplay. With some alterations directly reflecting player feedback over the last 11 years, here are the changes you can expect with the remaster:

Upgraded Visuals (Lighting, Graphics, etc.)

Enhanced Combat Gameplay (new animations, smoother fighting)

Improved Traversal & Movement

New Witcher Signs FX

Revamped Mount Handling

Enhanced Monster Behaviors

Skill Tree Overhaul

Transmogrification on Cosmetic Items

Expanded Photo Mode

New Combat Finishers

Cross Platform Mod Support

Immersive Meditation Gameplay Mode

New Quest Tracking Systems

New Accessibility Features

UI/UX Improvements

Looting System Rework

Improved Menu/Navigation Features

Tutorial Modernization

Depending on your platform, the remaster may have other new features, such as some exclusive content for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Although the game is leaving Xbox Game Pass, the remaster does include plenty of content changes that make it worth downloading again, as long as you’re alright with the increased price. The modern overhaul of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for its remaster may justify the new cost, but some players may not consider the listed features as reasons to experience what will likely be the RPG’s definitive edition.