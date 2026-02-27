The Witcher 4 First Details Revealed by CD Projekt Red

Upcoming open-world RPG, The Witcher 4 has new details, courtesy of some CD Projekt Red developers, and more specifically, courtesy of some developers on the AnsweRED Podcast Episode 26 on the official CDPR YouTube channel. It has been a little over a year since The Witcher 4 was first announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Since then, there hasn’t been much else divulged about it. That said, while we are still missing salient details — like a release date — we do have some new, more minor details on the RPG.

For example, during the aforementioned podcast, it was revealed that the game will have a dedicated jump button, that there will be underwater swimming, and far more NPC variety compared to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. To this end, CD Projekt Red has described the game’s large open-world as far more interactable than the open-world of The Witcher 3.

More Details on The Witcher 4

Adding to this, there is going to be a focus on super realism, especially as it pertains to animations. For this, locomotion will have more than 80 different animations, far more than The Witcher 3. Meanwhile, mocap is described as using “cutting-edge tech” to portray Ciri’s wide range of emotions. Of course, this wasn’t as relevant in The Witcher 3 because Geralt was an actual Witcher, which meant stripped of most emotions.

Lastly, some details on Ciri. According to the podcast, Ciri will be able to cast spells and spellcast on the move. In other words, she won’t need to be standing still to cast a spell like some games.

For now, this is the extent of relevant new details shared on The Witcher 4. All of these details come from developers on the game, wo remember to take this into consideration. Developers are known to oversell and overhype aspects of their game, as is natural. In particular, there were some promises made and hype built during the marketing of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that didn’t quite come to fruition. Obviously, the game ended up being one of the best games of all time, but that doesn’t change the fact that there was some overselling in the build up to release.

These new details follow a new update on the game’s development, which is that the original composer of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has returned for the fourth installment.

