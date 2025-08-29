New Witcher 4 Report May Tease Multiplayer

The Witcher 4 is one of the most anticipated titles, and fans have been speculating about possibilities for it since it was revealed. Developer CD Projekt RED has revealed some key information, such as Ciri being the protagonist, but there is still a lot up in the air. While the series is known for being rooted in single-player storytelling, a new report suggests this may be changing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CD Projekt RED has teased that it is looking into multiplayer, namely for Project Sirius, but fans have latched onto the studio’s phrasing of “future games.” There is no guarantee this applies to The Witcher 4, but there are several options if this is the case. According to the investors’ chat session at CD Projekt RED, multiplayer has been discussed for the future of the studio. Project Sirius is the main focus for this, but the studio’s answer was vague enough to not exclude multiplayer being added to other games, such as The Witcher 4 or a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

It’s hard to imagine multiplayer working in The Witcher 4, but it can be pulled off. The lack of Witchers in the world’s lore could have major restrictions on how multiplayer would be implemented, but this doesn’t mean cooperative hunting is off the table. There are still Witchers left in the world aside from Ciri and Geralt, and plenty of nameless Witchers could be used just for multiplayer aspects.

What seems more likely is online functionality for Gwent, the popular card game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which would be the perfect social hub for multiplayer in The Witcher 4. While Gwent did receive a standalone game, it played differently from the beloved mini-game. Adding multiplayer and allowing players to play Gwent online would keep the game in its original state and add more replayability to The Witcher 4.

Another option would be a simple mechanic that shows what other players decide during pivotal story moments in The Witcher 4. This would not directly affect gameplay, but rather be a fun little note to see as one plays. Comparing your decisions against others is an interesting concept and could add more depth to the upcoming sequel.

That said, CD Projekt RED’s comments could not be about The Witcher 4 at all, though they could’ve been more specific instead of leaving so much up in the air, especially considering their slate isn’t exactly large. If it is about The Witcher, multiplayer would have to be handled delicately so as not to detract from the single-player experience. Only time will tell, and with The Witcher 4 quite a ways off, there is plenty of time to learn more.

What do you think about multiplayer being added to The Witcher 4? Do you love the idea, or do you believe multiplayer has no place in the series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!