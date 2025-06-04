Every Major Character’s Status Before The Witcher 4

As hype around The Witcher 4 continues to boil, fans are getting excited to see where the story takes us next. We know that Ciri is taking over the mantle as the series’ protagonist, but developer CD Projekt Red is keeping everything else close to its chest for now. With that in mind, it’s helpful to know where the major players stand before heading into The Witcher 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before diving in, it’s important to note that choices made during The Witcher 3 will have a major impact on several characters, so we’ve tried to account for everything to give you the best picture possible. That also means there are full spoilers below. Here’s where each character left off at the end of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Ciri

As mentioned, player choices can influence where characters end up, and that includes Ciri. The Witcher 3 fans will remember that she can tragically die, become the empress of Nilfgaard, or become a Witcher.

Knowing that Ciri is the main protagonist in The Witcher 4, it stands to reason that CD Projekt Red views the latter ending as the canon one. However, CD Projekt Red has made it clear in interviews that they are taking all possible endings from the Wild Hunt into account.

One easy (though potentially cheap) way to deal with the multiple endings would be to start with Ciri where you left her at the end of Wild Hunt, but events bring her back into the Witcher life. It’s not a perfect solution, but it might be the only one the team has if they want everyone’s decisions to matter.

Geralt of Rivia

As long as you don’t get the bad ending and let Ciri die in The Witcher 3, Geralt has three possible endings based on who you romanced. If you romanced Triss, the duo will move to Kovir, where Geralt mostly retires from Witcher work. Those who stick with Yennefer will retire and get away from the limelight.

If you decide to romance neither (or both), Geralt will continue working as a Witcher, traveling the open road alone. Though it is worth noting that anyone who has played the Blood and Wine DLC shows Geralt retires to Corvo Bianco, a vineyard in Toussiant.

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Yennefer can stay with Geralt if you decide to romance her and don’t simultaneously romance Triss, though her career path stays the same regardless of your decision. She decides to retire from court life. The base game leaves that up in the air, though she does appear at Corvo Bianco at the end of Blood and Wine if you romanced her.

Triss Merigold

Triss is in a similar boat to Yennefer. She’ll stay with Geralt if you romance her, even joining him at Corvo Bianco at the end of Blood and Wine. However, she does not leave her sorceress life behind. Instead, she becomes an advisor to the king of Kovir.

The Ruling Class: Emhyr, Radovid, and More

Your decisions during The Witcher 3 had massive consequences for the leaders of The Continent’s various factions. It’s tough to narrow all of that down, but here are the important bits to know as we move toward The Witcher 4:

Emhyr var Emreis , the ruler of Nilfgaard and Ciri’s father, can have his tale end in a few ways. If you side with either Radovid or Sigismund Djikstra, Nilfgaard loses the war in the north. Upon returning to the south, his people turn on him, killing him in the process. However, if you side with Vernon Roche , Emreis gains power in the Northern Kingdoms and continues his rule

, the ruler of Nilfgaard and Ciri’s father, can have his tale end in a few ways. If you side with either Radovid or Sigismund Djikstra, Nilfgaard loses the war in the north. Upon returning to the south, his people turn on him, killing him in the process. However, if you side with , Emreis gains power in the Northern Kingdoms and continues his rule King Radovid of Redania can be assassinated if you align with Roche or Djikstra. If you leave him alive, Radovid shows off his tactical genius and pushes Nilfgaard back to the south. He then continues his purge for “Moral Renewal,” targeting mages, non-humans, and many others for persecution and death.

can be assassinated if you align with Roche or Djikstra. If you leave him alive, Radovid shows off his tactical genius and pushes Nilfgaard back to the south. He then continues his purge for “Moral Renewal,” targeting mages, non-humans, and many others for persecution and death. Sigismund Djikstra can die if you side with Roche during the assassination of Radovid. If you side with Djikstra, he takes over the Northern Kingdom from the shadows before stepping out to lead the north on a quest for industrialization.

can die if you side with Roche during the assassination of Radovid. If you side with Djikstra, he takes over the Northern Kingdom from the shadows before stepping out to lead the north on a quest for industrialization. On the Skellige Isles, Geralt’s choices influence who takes over as leader. Siding with Svanrige Bran leads to a bloody conquest to create a more centralized government. Hjalmar an Craite continues the tradition of raiding the mainland, while Cerys an Craite brings an age of peace of prosperity.

Everyone Else

There are quite a characters who might pop up in Ciri’s quest. They don’t have as much variance based on your choices or importance to the ending of The Witcher 3, but we’ll still highlight a few key names: