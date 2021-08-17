✖

A new CD Projekt Red job listing may hint at The Witcher 4 and its development. The current expectation is that CD Projekt Red's next and first big game after Cyberpunk 2077 will be The Witcher 4, or whatever the next installment in the series ends up being called. This hasn't been confirmed, but it's a reasonable expectation, and it seems a new job listing backs this up, or at least that's what fans of the role-playing series believe.

The job listing reveals that CD Projekt Red is looking for a camera programmer, which isn't very noteworthy, but a bit of the job listing is. According to the job listing, the Polish studio is looking for someone with "real-time third-perspective cameras," or, in other words, the type of cameras they use in The Witcher series, not Cyberpunk 2077.

Unfortunately, this is vague enough that it could be for a lot of things. All it really suggests is that CD Projekt Red is working on a game with a third-person camera. There's a lot of games that use a third-person camera, but unless this is for another new IP -- which it probably isn't -- it's almost certainly related to The Witcher, which begs the question: would it be for The Witcher 4 or a spin-off? Will Geralt return or will players play as Ciri or a new character? The industry's history suggests the answer to both of these questions will be the former.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red hasn't commented on the job listing or the speculation it has created. It's unlikely it will as it involves unannounced projects, and because CD Projekt Red never comments on speculation, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see next from CD Projekt Red and The Witcher series?

For more coverage on The Witcher, CD Projekt Red, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.

H/T, Bollyinside.