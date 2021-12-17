The Witcher: Blood Origin Reveals First Teaser Trailer

Fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to over the next few years, and while they are currently making their way through The Witcher season 2, Netflix has now revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. The new teaser trailer, which can be watched below, gives us a look at several of the show’s characters, including Michelle Yeoh’s Scian, Laurence O’Fuarain’s Fjall, and Sophia Brown’s Elle, and we then see them drawing weapons and defending themselves from a charging force. The setting looks gorgeous and the action looks epic too, and we can’t wait to see what the full series has in store.

Later in the teaser we see the full group assembled, though we also see them at odds and fighting with one another in a quick fight sequence. Perhaps this is towards the beginning of the series, but it could also take place when things fracture later on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/netflixwitcher/status/1471911533550710794?s=20

Blood Origin also stars Lenny Henry (Chief Druid Balor), Mirren Mack (Merwyn), Zach Wyatt (Syndril), Huw Novelli (Callan), Nathaniel Curtis as Brían; Jacob Collins-Levy (Eredin), Dylan Moran (Uthrok One-Nut), Lizzie Annis (Zacaré), Francesca Mills (Meldof), and Amy Murray (Fenrik).

You can find the official description for Blood Origin below.

“Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘conjunction of the spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Are you excited for The Witcher: Blood Origin? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Witcher with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!