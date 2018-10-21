‘The Witcher’ Devs Reveal New Botchling Concept Art

The birthday festivities for The Witcher continues as the team over at CD Projekt RED continues to celebrate the incredible RPG frenchise inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The studio took an incredible story and made it even better by allowing gamers the chance to explore expansive worlds and meet incredible characters throughout the franchise’s history.

While some of us may be celebrating eleven years of The Witcher with yet another playthrough, CD Projekt RED continues to share inside looks at the journey to creation. For today’s reveal we get to see some of the different takes the creative team had on the Botchlings, and how much they have evolved from concept to in-game design:

Witcher Fact #5 Designing a botchling for The Witcher 3 was quite a challenge for our concept artists. In the end they nailed it, but check out some of the other ideas for its look! pic.twitter.com/0h3pT4ndD0 — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 20, 2018

The fans of the game series couldn’t help but to chime in but this first reaction definitely captured our first thoughts as well:

You know when you “eeeeewwww” but in a good kinda “wow well done” way? That’s a botchling. — ☠SkElliton☠🌈@GuildGames (@ArtcoreCosplay) October 20, 2018

Others chimed in with their thoughts as well:

Final result was definitely the right choice. The botchling being “nothing more” than a mutated fetus/baby made it all the more horrifying. The other versions are more like little monsters that you’d just cut down and be done with. — Impactspooker (@Impacttrooper) October 20, 2018

I remember seeing this quest for the first time… Pretty sure I had nightmares afterwards! — AliasV (@AliasVonTwitch) October 20, 2018

For those that might not be aware of Botchlings, these were small creatures meant to resemble a disjointed version of a fetus. Birthed from improper burial of unwanted children and those born of stillbirth, these cozy little fellas just love to feast on pregnant women.

This marks the fifth day of celebrating the iconic franchise with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With eight more days to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store!

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher you play as the professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, viking pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”