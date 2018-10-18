‘The Witcher’ Devs Share How They Wanted to Design Boats Around Roach

The celebration continues as CD Projekt RED celebrates 11 years of their incredible The Witcher franchise. The RPG inspired by the novels of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski took the gaming world by storm when it first made its grand debut 11 years ago, and it continues to astound today. While the rest of us may be diving in once more for another playthrough, the studio just shared a sneak peek at the boat concept art and how Geralt’s trusty Roach played a huge role during the design process.

The studio took to their Twitter for day 3 of the celebration, revealing “during development we were toying with an idea of allowing Roach to travel with Geralt, no matter if through land or water. This would mean they would need a bigger boat, so here are a couple of concepts with additional space for Roach.”

Witcher Fact #3 Speaking of boats — during development we were toying with an idea of allowing Roach to travel with Geralt, no matter if through land or water. This would mean they would need a bigger boat, so here are a couple of concepts with additional space for Roach. pic.twitter.com/Rf17DWwefJ — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 18, 2018

If you’re lost on the “speaking of boats” line, that’s in reference to yesterday’s surprising reveal of an Easter egg that even those with hundreds and hundreds of hours of gametime in missed concerning a Ghost Ship.

But back to Roach, players were pretty quick to react in their despair that this design never made it into the full-game lamenting the fact that we couldn’t take Roach with us:

This marks the third day of celebrating the iconic franchise with the first revealing stunning Triss Merigold concept art. With eight more days to go, we’re excited to see what other revelations the folks over at CD Projekt RED have in store!

“The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, next-generation open world role-playing game set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher you play as the professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, viking pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.”