‘The Witcher’: Ciri Comes To Life With This Incredible Cosplay

Cosplay is an incredibly creative way for fans to show off their love for some of their favorite franchises and characters, and that’s exactly what this cosplayer did to show her own appreciation for The Witcher’s Ciri!

This particular cosplayer is from Korea. Pion Kim is no stranger to bringing characters to life in stunning detail, but her take on the Witcher favorite was just too good not to share.

This cosplayer is incredibly talented with her craft, and you can see even more of her amazing work right here including favorite characters from League of Legends, Overwatch, and from comics as well!

For those that may not know who Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon “Ciri” even is, she “is the deuteragonist and lead heroine of The Witcher franchise. She’s a princess of Cintra and the daughter of Pavetta and Duny, which was an alias used by Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, as well as the adopted daughter of Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Throughout the game, Ciri is being chased by The Wild Hunt led by Eredin, King of the Wild Hunt who wants to harness the power of of Elder Blood running through Ciri’s veins to cause the Conjunction of Spheres to bring the Aen Elle elves into the world of humans. She notably becomes playable multiple times throughout The Witcher 3,making her the only other playable character in the games other than Geralt himself.”

